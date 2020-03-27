Editors Guild Worried About ‘High-Handed’ Police Obstructing Media

The Guild urged all law enforcement agencies to let the media play its role as smoothly as possible.

"It also urges the government to put in place a suitable mechanism to facilitate minister-level regular briefings during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, so that communication does not suffer as it doesn't give the media adequate opportunity to ask questions," the statement said.

It expressed concern about "high-handed and arbitrary police action" that "has obstructed many journalists from reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in many parts of the country".

"Such action is self-defeating when media freedoms are critically important for covering the outbreak and the state response," the statement said.