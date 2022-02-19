ED Arrests Enamul Haque in Cross-Border Cattle Smuggling Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 19 February, arrested hawala dealer Enamul Haque in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case pertaining to cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

The ED will produce Haque before Rouse Avenue District Court in Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra are also involved in the matter. In March 2021, the ED had arrested Vikas and attached the property of Vinay.