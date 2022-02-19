ADVERTISEMENT

ED Arrests Enamul Haque in Cross-Border Cattle Smuggling Case

In November 2020, Haque was placed under arrest by the CBI but he later got bail.

IANS
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The ED will produce Haque before Rouse Avenue District Court in Delhi on Saturday afternoon.</p></div>
i

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 19 February, arrested hawala dealer Enamul Haque in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case pertaining to cattle smuggling across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

The ED will produce Haque before Rouse Avenue District Court in Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra are also involved in the matter. In March 2021, the ED had arrested Vikas and attached the property of Vinay.

ADVERTISEMENT
It was alleged that they had been receiving money from Haque through hawala channel.

In November 2020, Haque was placed under arrest by the CBI. He was accused of bribing BSF officials to keep his illegal cattle smuggling business running through India Bangladesh border.

The ED's case is on the basis of the CBI's FIR. The CBI has already charge-sheeted Enamul.

The ED is likely to seek custodial remand of Haque as they have to confront him with several documents.

Also Read

The Quint's Investigation Reveals the Cow Protection Law Has Failed in Haryana

The Quint's Investigation Reveals the Cow Protection Law Has Failed in Haryana

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×