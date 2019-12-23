Economy Faces Liquidity Shortage, Need Quick Decisions: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday, 22 December, said that the economy of the country is going through a challenging situation and it is because of the liquidity crunch that decisions have to be taken quickly.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways said, “I called senior officials at my home and told them that there are cases of around Rs 89,000 crore. I'll not tell you what to do, I'll only tell you that the economy of the country is going through a challenging situation. There is a shortage of liquidity and decisions have to be taken quickly,” reported News18.

Gadkari was speaking at a rally in Nagpur in support of the NDA government's decision to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which has stirred nationwide protests since the Act was passed in the Parliament.

(Catch all the live updates on CAA protests here)