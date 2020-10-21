Kamal Nath’s ‘Item’ Jibe: EC Issues Notice, Seeks Reply in 48 Hrs

The Election Commission (EC), on Wednesday, 21 October, issued a notice to former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his ‘item’ remark against Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, asking him to clear his stand within 48 hours, reported ANI.

The EC notice, according to Times of India’s Bharti Jain, refers to a provision of the model code of conduct that prohibits parties and candidates from making “criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with public activities of the leaders or workers of the parties.”

According to Jain, EC further “cited sub para (2) of Para 1 of model code that restrains parties/candidates from indulging in activity that may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred between different castes and communities.”