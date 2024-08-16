EC Announces Dates for J&K Assembly Polls. Can BJP Break the Ice in Kashmir?

The party has been reaching out to the people in all the districts of J&K. “Every day, a new person is joining,” says Wani. While the saffron party has maintained a strong presence in the Jammu region, it has not won any assembly seats in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region.

It is now, however, looking to "break the ice" after winning three seats in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Kashmir Valley in 2020. The BJP claims to have over four lakh members in the valley alone.

After revoking the special status, the government in 2022 redrew the electoral constituencies in the region. The Hindu-majority Jammu division was allocated an additional six assembly seats, while the Kashmir division received only one additional seat, bringing the total to 90 seats (excluding Ladakh). Before this, Jammu had 37 seats and the valley had 46.

Last year, while uploading the abrogation of Article 370 (August 2019), the Supreme Court of India directed the central government to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024.