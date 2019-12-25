DYFI, SFI Members Charge at Karnataka CM’s Car in Kannur

Activists belonging to CPI(M)'s youth wing DYFI and its student wing SFI in Kerala charged at the convoy of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during his visit to Kannur on Tuesday, 24 December.

The protesters blocked the convoy, and once they seemingly identified the SUV that Yediyurappa was in, they chased it and attacked it with flag poles and sticks. They also waved black flags at the CM's convoy and shouted slogans urging him to "go back".

Visuals show around 20 activists running towards the convoy and trying to stop the first car in the convoy. Later they rush to the next few cars in line. They then chase an SUV, with the CM inside it and one activist can be seen hitting the bonnet of the car with his flag, and others tried to do the same, even as everyone keeps screaming 'go back, go back' throughout.