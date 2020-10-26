What’s Pujor Prem Like? Couples Who Dated Before COVID Open Up

The red-and-white saree to his blue Panjabi and dhuti. The struggle to get a peek of her face as she closes her eyes to pray during pushpanjali. Her flushed face as the sindoor is smeared across it.

They say that a Bengali woman looks most beautiful during Pujo, and a Bengali man the most handsome.

Maybe that is why Bengali romances across generations have been initiated during Durga Pujo.