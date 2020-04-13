Drone Paan Masala Supply in Gujarat Busted via TikTok; Two Nabbed
Two men were arrested on Saturday, 11 April, near Rajkot for allegedly running a drone delivery service of paan-masala during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.
The supply service was happening in Morbi town, near Rajkot and about 195 kilometres from Ahmedabad. Morbi district police told The Quint, the accused, identified as Hiren, 29 and Ravim 42, would fasten packets of tobacco and paan masala to drones and deliver it to the rooftops of regular consumers.
The police initiated an enquiry after the video surfaced and nabbed the two accused. However, following their arrest on Saturday evening, the duo was released on bail on Sunday.
Gujarat is among the leading stated in the deployment of private drones to work alongside local and state police during the COVID-19 lockdown. A group of drone volunteers led by Ahmedabad-based drone entrepreneur, Nikhil Methiya, has been providing monitoring, sanitising, announcement services to police and municipal corporations. The team has also conducted test flights of medical delivery up to 1 kg via drones.
