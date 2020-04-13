Drone Paan Masala Supply in Gujarat Busted via TikTok; Two Nabbed

Two men were arrested on Saturday, 11 April, near Rajkot for allegedly running a drone delivery service of paan-masala during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The supply service was happening in Morbi town, near Rajkot and about 195 kilometres from Ahmedabad. Morbi district police told The Quint, the accused, identified as Hiren, 29 and Ravim 42, would fasten packets of tobacco and paan masala to drones and deliver it to the rooftops of regular consumers.