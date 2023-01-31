ADVERTISEMENT

DPBOSS Satta Matka Result: Know Guessing Numbers for 31 January; Details Here

Daily Satta Matka Result Today: You can check the winning numbers for 31 January 2023 from DpBOSS.NET.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
DPBOSS Satta Matka Result: Know Guessing Numbers for 31 January; Details Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The daily Satta Matka game results are declared on the website - DpBOSS.NET. It is one of the most popular websites for lottery results, professional predictions for winning numbers, and betting tips. It is important to note that the daily Satta Matka results are released online. You can also find Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka and other types of Matka Lottery Results on the website - DpBOSS.NET.

The guessing numbers for daily Satta Matka result today, Tuesday, 31 January 2023, are available on DpBOSS.NET. Players of the draw today should note that the guessing numbers are declared after proper scrutiny. They should go through them carefully on the website. Lucky winners can get a prize of up to Rs 1 crore, as per the latest details.

Also Read

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Result Today Out for 30 January 2023

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Ganga Result Today Out for 30 January 2023
ADVERTISEMENT

Players are requested to go through the Kalyan Jodi charts and Kalyan Panel charts before placing their bets. These charts are available online so one can check them easily.

Daily Satta Matka Result: Draw Result Timings for Today

Before the game begins, players must keep a close eye on the Kalyan Jodi Chart. One must know the timings of the Kalyan results so they can go through the winners for today carefully, and on time.

The DPBOSS Kalyan result today, Tuesday, 31 January 2023, will be made public between 11:15 am to 1:15 pm and 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm. Players of the Satta Matka draw today must note down the result timings.

As per the latest official details, the Kalyan Diwas Result will be released between 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM. The Kalyan Ratri Result will be declared between 9:45 PM to 11:45 PM.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Today: Win Win W 704 Result Declared; Know the Prize Money Detail

Kerala Lottery Today: Win Win W 704 Result Declared; Know the Prize Money Detail
ADVERTISEMENT

DPBOSS Satta Matka Result Today: Guessing Numbers for 31 January 2023

The Satta Matka guessing numbers for today, Tuesday, 31 January, are stated below for our readers:

  • Golden Points: 2-7-1-6

  • Sridevi Morning: 189-81-470

  • Result 09:30 AM 10:30 AM

  • KARNATAKA DAY: 348-51-290

  • 10:00 AM 11:00 AM

  • Milan Morning: 148-37-700

  • 10:15 AM 11:15 AM

  • Kuber Prabhat: 237-27-115

  • 10:45 AM 11:45 AM

  • Kalyan Morning: 789-43-256

  • 11:00 AM 12:02 PM

  • Madhuri: 338-40-145

  • 11:45 AM 12:45 PM

  • Welfare: 338-48-170

  • 03:55 PM 05:55 PM

  • Kalyan Ratri: 790-67-124

  • 09:25 PM 11:30 PM

  • Main Market: 137-10-460

  • 09:40 PM 12:05 AM

You will get to know about the winning numbers for today after the results are declared at the scheduled time.

Also Read

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result Out; First Prize Here

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Result Out; First Prize Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Satta Matka   DpBoss website 

ADVERTISEMENT
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×