DPBOSS Satta King Result: Check the List of Guessing Numbers for 2 February

Daily Satta Matka Result Today: You can check the winning numbers for 2 February 2023 from DpBOSS.NET.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
DPBOSS Satta King Result: Check the List of Guessing Numbers for 2 February
DpBoss.Net is back with Thursday Satta Matka results for 2 February 2023. It is a one-stop site for people seeking information on the results of numerous lotteries including result predictions, and advice on how to place bets.

The daily Satta Matka results are released online at different times. You can also find Matka Chart, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and other types of Matka Lottery Results on the website – DpBOSS.NET.

Players must know that the guessing numbers are declared after proper scrutiny. Lucky winners can get a prize of up to Rs 1 crore, as per the latest details. Let's have a look at the guessing numbers for 2 February 2023.

Daily Satta Matka Draw Result Timings for Today

A player must keep track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart since it helps the users to estimate the number of pairings in the Kalyan game by presenting the daily number of pairs. This helps the players to take better decisions.

The Kalyan Satta results are posted between 11:15 am and 1:15 pm and 3:45 pm and 5:45 pm. As per the latest details, the Kalyan Diwas Result will be released between 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm. The Kalyan Ratri Result will be declared between 9:45 pm to 11:45 pm.

DPBOSS Satta Matka Result Today: Guessing Numbers for  2 February 2023

  • Result at 10:00 am 11:00 am

  • MILAN MORNING: 137-12-138

  • 10:15 am 11:15 am

  • KUBER MORNING: 260-84-590

  • 10:45 am 11:45 am

  • KALYAN MORNING: 459-81-560

  • 11:00 am 12:02 pm

  • MADHUR MORNING: 567-81-399

  • 11:30 am 12:30 pm

  • MADHURI: 233-87-179

  • 11:45 am 12:45 pm

  • SUPER DAY: 189-87-340

  • 12:40 pm 02:00 pm

  • DADAR: 477-86-114

  • 03:50 pm 05:50 pm

  • KALYAN: 130-48-378

  • 03:55 pm 05:55 pm

  • KALYAN NIGHT: 346-32-147

  • 09:25 pm 11:30 pm

  • KUBER: 157-31-100

  • 09:25 pm11:35 pm

  • OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 126-91-146

  • 09:30 pm12:05 am

  • MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

  • 09:35 pm 12:07 am

  • MAIN BAZAR: 125-89-379

  • 09:40 pm 12:05 am

  • RATAN KHATRI: 236-17-890

  • 10:00 pm 12:00 am

  • KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 370-03-139

  • 11:00 pm 01:00 am

The participants will get to know about the winning numbers for Thursday, February 2023 after the result declaration.

