Not an Insult: Vijayan on Being Referred to as Toddy Tapper’s Son

Two days after controversy broke out over Congress leader K Sudhakaran’s casteist jibe against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the latter laughed off the remark, saying he sees nothing wrong in it.

Sudhakaran referred to the Pinarayi Vijayan’s family as a toddy tapper’s and the CM responded saying it was not insulting to him in any way. During his 6pm press conference on Friday, he said he is proud to be a toddy tapper’s son.

“I have earlier said that I am the son of a toddy tapper. My elder brother too was one and continued the work as long as he was healthy. Another brother also knew the job but he began a bakery later. I am proud of it. I don’t see it as humiliating, when someone says I am a toddy tapper's son. Sudhakaran knows me from Brennen college days (college in Kannur where both leaders come from). I don’t see it as an insult when he calls me a toddy tapper's son,” CM Pinarayi said, smiling.