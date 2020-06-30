‘Don’t Forget Me, I’ll Continue to Entertain’: TikTok Users on Ban

The Government of India has banned 59 mobile apps, including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps on Monday, 29 June, calling them “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

Since the ban, one of the raging debates has been how a lot of Indians were invested in TikTok, which was widely accessible to the general masses, irrespective of social status and age groups.

Amid all this, some TikTok users posted their videos, expressing sadness at bidding goodbye to the platform that gave them an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Ajay Barman, a user, said, “I can see my dreams being shattered. I feel like my dreams are getting away from me.”