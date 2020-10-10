Don’t Defame Or Slander: I&B Min Issues Advisories To TV Channels

The advisory comes in the light of the media circus that played out in the reporting of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, in a race for TRPs.

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar had slammed TRP driven journalism, in an event in Mumbai.

"We believe in self-regulation and freedom of the media. But the media needs to re-think TRPs. There should be a better way to monitor popularity. Responsible journalism should not suffer due to the pressure of TRPs," Javadekar had said in reference to the kind of reportage that had come out in the “last two weeks or months,” according to IANS.

Earlier, the Supreme Court was also required to regulate media reporting, in the case of Sudarshan News editor in chief Suresh Chavhanke’s show. The SC had restricted the broadcast of further episodes finding that its prima facie object was to “vilify the Muslim comunity” and contained “palpably erroneous” information.