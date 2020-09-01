Last Verdict Done By God’s Grace: Justice Mishra Before Retirement

After a run of six years, Justice Arun Mishra is set to retire as a Supreme Court judge on Wednesday, 2 September. After delivering his last judgment, on Tuesday, he said, "Shiv-ji ki kripa se ye aakhri judgment bhi ho gaya (The final judgment has been delivered, by the grace of Lord Shiva).”

His bench, on Tuesday, issued directions on the management of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, reported NDTV.