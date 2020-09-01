Last Verdict Done By God’s Grace: Justice Mishra Before Retirement
Justice Arun Mishra is set to retire on 2 September.
After a run of six years, Justice Arun Mishra is set to retire as a Supreme Court judge on Wednesday, 2 September. After delivering his last judgment, on Tuesday, he said, "Shiv-ji ki kripa se ye aakhri judgment bhi ho gaya (The final judgment has been delivered, by the grace of Lord Shiva).”
His bench, on Tuesday, issued directions on the management of Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, reported NDTV.
Justice Mishra, who has had several key judgments to his credit as a SC judge, including the legality of SC/ST Amendment Act, also ruled on the AGR-Telecom issue and the Prashant Bhushan contempt case in the last two days of his tenure.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted 10 years to telecom companies to clear their respective adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues and also directed them to deposit the first instalment of 10 percent by 31 March 2021.
Citing the worldwide sufferings on the account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Justice Mishra has turned down an invitation to his own farewell.
