PM Modi Wishes Donald & Melania Trump ‘Quick Recovery’ from COVID

Trump and Melania tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday soon after one of their closest White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.

Trump took to Twitter to confirm the same.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he tweeted.

Following Hope Hick’s infection, the President and the First lady had undergone tests. She had travelled with the President on Air Force One earlier this week.