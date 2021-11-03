Domestic Cricketer Anushka Sharma Scores Fifty; Twitter Can See the Funny Side
Indian cricketer Anushka Sharma hit a six and people on Twitter have hilarious reactions.
One particular tweet by the 'BCCI Women' handle during the ongoing U-19 Challenger Trophy has been retweeted over 1,000 times. And no, this is not a normal occurrence on the account with most other tweets being shared just a couple of times.
So, what's so special about this one? Well, it reads - 'Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy'.
The funny side of the post was not lost on the users of the social media platform as they started sharing memes and replies.
While Indian producer-actor Anushka Sharma's mention may crowd the replies, young Indian cricketer Anushka Brijmohan Sharma too has been doing her bit to grab the spotlight. Originally from the Madhya Pradesh women's cricket team, Anushka has performed well at various one-day tournaments and is currently the captain of Team B at the U-19 one-day challenger.
After scoring her half century, the young cricketer also completed a fiver, conceding just 16 runs in the 9.4 overs she bowled.
While her achievement too was applauded, Twitter users shared some funny memes to take the joke with her namesake a little further.
