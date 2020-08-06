Document Admitting China Intrusion Gone From Min Website: Reports

"Chinese aggression has been increasing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and more particularly in Galwan valley since 5 May, 2020. The Chinese side has transgressed in the areas of Kungrang Nala, Gogra and north bank of Pangong Tso Lake on 17-18 May," said the document, reports NDTV.

It further stated that ground-level interactions were held between the armed forces of both the Indian and Chinese sides in order to defuse tensions. A Corps commanders' flag meeting was held to this effect on 6 June. "However, a violent face-off incident took place between the two sides on 15 June, resulting in casualties on both sides", the document said.

"While engagement and dialogue at military and diplomatic level is continuing to arrive at mutually acceptable consensus, the present standoff is likely to be prolonged," the document further stated.

"The situation in Eastern Ladakh arising from unilateral aggression by China continues to be sensitive and requiring close monitoring and prompt action based on the evolving situation," it added.