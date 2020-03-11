Doctor Tips Authorities On Man With COVID-19 Symptoms, Gets Sacked
Shinu Syamalan, a doctor in Kerala on Tuesday, 10 March, alleged that she was sacked by the management of the private clinic she was working with for informing authorities about an NRI patient who reportedly denied undergoing the mandatory check for coronavirus.
"When he was asked whether he had visited any foreign countries, he said he was coming from Qatar. But he had not reported to the Health department about his foreign trip," she said.
When he was directed to inform about his foreign travel to the state Health Department, which has been monitoring people coming from abroad for the virus, he refused and said he was going back to Qatar, she told reporters.
Concerned over the health of the person who had high fever, Syamalan informed health and police authorities.
"Officials who let the patient go abroad do not have any problem, but I have become jobless," she posted on social media.
She alleged she was sacked by the management of the clinic for reporting the matter to police and informing the public about the incident through social media and through television.
There was no immediate reaction from the management of the private health clinic.
Sources said the DMO informed the collector that health officials had tried to prevent the patient from travelling abroad immediately after getting information from Syamalan.
