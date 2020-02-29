Don’t Make JNU Shelter for Delhi Unrest Victims: Admin to Students
The JNU administration on Friday, 28 February, warned the University's students' union against providing shelter to the victims of the northeast Delhi violence on campus, PTI reported.
In the notice, Jawaharlal Nehru University Registrar Pramod Kumar warned of disciplinary action against students found involved in any such efforts.
The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has "no legal right to make the JNU campus a shelter", the notice said.
According to the notice, the JNU administration had received multiple calls from the campus residents who said they were feeling insecure due to the call given by the JNUSU.
"You are hereby warned that you will be held responsible for any inconvenience or insecurity caused to JNU residents," it said.
“We want peace and harmony to prevail in Delhi and the affected people need to be provided all possible help. Some students in our campus gave an open call to outsiders to come and stay on the campus. They are the same students who criticised saying that outsiders came into the campus and they were responsible for the incident that took place in January,” JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar told ANI.
Meanwhile, Delhi University students took out a peace march in the campus for communal harmony.
Many students boycotted classes to express solidarity with the victims of the communal violence in northeast Delhi, that has claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured so far.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)