Threat to Public Safety: Oppn Leaders Demand Release of Ex-J&K CMs

A joint statement by senior opposition leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, demanded immediate release of the detained Jammu and Kashmir politicians.

The statement was released on Monday, 9 March, and draws attention to the 'growing assaults on democratic norms, fundamental rights and civic liberties of citizens' by the Modi government, claiming that 'democratic dissent is being muzzled'.

The signatories, along with Pawar and Banerjee, are former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, CPI(M) head Sitaram Yechury, D Raja of the CPI, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha, and ex-ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie.