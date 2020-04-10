COVID-19: Five More Test Positive in Dharavi, Total Rises to 22

Five more people, including two who returned from the last month's religious gathering at Nizamuddin, have tested positive for coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the tally in the slum-dominated area in Mumbai to 22, said BMC officials on Friday, 10 April.

According to the officials, among the five two are women. One of them, aged 29, is the wife of a doctor who tested positive earlier in Vaibhav Nagar, while the other, aged 31, is a resident of the Kalyanwadi locality, they said.