Devar Hippargi Election Result 2023 Live: Counting of Votes in Karnataka Today

A total of 2,613 candidates are in the poll fray. The ruling BJP fielded its candidates in all 224 Assembly seats, Congress in 223 (supporting Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in Melukote), JD(S) in 207, AAP in 209, BSP in 133, CPI(M) in 4, JD(U) in 8, NPP in 2, and 918 are independents.

Out of 2,613 candidates in the poll fray, 2,427 are male, 184 female and 2 others.

Let’s now move on to the Devar Hippargi Assembly constituency in Karnataka, which falls under Bijapur district.