Despite Pressure, AIADMK Govt Firm on Vinayaka Chaturthi Rules

The fight over Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in Tamil Nadu took a turn for the worse with state political parties engaging in a war of words online. The BJP resorted to public bashing of its ally the ruling AIADMK, with both parties using sexist comments. One BJP leader went on to say that AIADMK was a party that hid behind a woman's saree for 30 years, in an indirect reference to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.



The Tamil Nadu government had on August 13 issued a circular prohibiting residents from celebrating the Vinayaka Chaturthi in public areas. The state has issued a circular banning the installation, procession and immersion of Vinayaka idols in public, to avoid large crowds from gathering amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.The government also requested residents to celebrate the festival in their homes.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)