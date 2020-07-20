‘Desperation to Wash Sins of 1962’: Nadda on Rahul’s Video Attack
In a video, Rahul Gandhi said that the Chinese were using the idea of PM Modi as a strongman to pressurise him
Taking on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a series of tweets on Monday, 20 July, BJP president JP Nadda said that Gandhi’s video, in which he is discussing the border conflict with China, is “ weak on facts and strong on mudslinging.”
In the two-and-a-half-minute long video, Gandhi had stated that PM Modi’s ‘fake strongman image’ was India’s biggest weakness in its border issues with China.
He added that the Congress party was trying to “wash their past sins of 1962 and weaken India” by attempting to politicise defence and foreign policy matters.
He also added that China had, over the years, made “strategic investments in one dynasty” that yielded them rich dividends, and included the 2008 MoU and losing an UNSC seat, in the list.
In subsequent tweets, Nadda added that Gandhi preferred to believe the Chinese rather than the Indian armed forces.
Claiming that the "dynasty” had been trying to destroy PM Modi for a long time, Nadda argued that Modi’s connect with 130 crore Indians was stronger.
Tactically Improving Position Through Galwan, Demchok, Pangong
In a video titled ‘China’s Strategic Game Plan’ shared on Twitter, Gandhi talked about how the Chinese have used the border issue to pressurise PM Modi.
“Not simply a border issue. A border issue designed to put pressure on the PM of India. They are attacking his image. They understand that in order for Mr Narendra Modi to survive as a politician, he has to protect the idea of 56 (inch chest),” he said in the video.
Gandhi added that a lot depended on how PM Modi reacted, and whether he would resist or succumb to Chinese pressure.
“The worry I have is that the Chinese are sitting in India today and the PM is saying, publicly, that they are not which tells me that he is worried about his image,” Gandhi said.
