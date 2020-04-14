‘Delhi Will Fully Implement COVID-19 Lockdown Measures’: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 14 April, tweeted that the national capital will fully implement the extended lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier during the day.
Addressing the nation, PM Narendra Modi said that the nationwide lockdown will be extended till 3 May, following suggestions from various stakeholders including states and people.
The PM, in his address, said the PM said that the fight against coronavirus will be made more stringent in next week and that some conditional relaxations may be allowed after 20 April in places where there are no hotspots.
The total number of cases in India climbed to 10,363 on Tuesday, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. The number includes 339 deaths, 1,036 discharged, and one migrated patient.
We'll get through this!
