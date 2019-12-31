Easterly Winds, Sunshine Bring Relief for Delhi; Cold Wave Abates

The sun shone bright and a layer of fog that had enveloped Delhi dissipated on Tuesday, 31 December, bringing some relief from a cold wave that battered the city for over two weeks.

The prolonged cold wave and absence of adequate sunshine due to a "very dense fog" had caused the mercury to plummet drastically, making December the second-coldest and Monday the coldest recorded day (with a maximum of 9.4 degrees Celsius) since 1901.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) regional weather forecasting centre, said Delhi witnessed another 'cold day' on Tuesday.