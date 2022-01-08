Delhi Wakes Up to Wet Morning, Record Single-Day Rain in January

Heavy rains lashed Delhi and its adjoining areas in the wee hours of Saturday, 8 January, inundating streets in several areas of the national capital. The showers are predicted to continue through the day, as per the Indian Meterological Department (IMD).

The city's Palam observatory recorded 48 mm rain, which is the highest 24 hour rain to be seen in January. The previous record is of 45.5 mm on 26 January 1962.