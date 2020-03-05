Delhi Violence: Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain Arrested
On Thursday, 5 March, crime branch of Delhi Police arrested suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in the death case of Ankit Sharma, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) official whose body was reportedly recovered from a drain in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh on 26 February.
The Delhi Police arrested him on 5 March from a Delhi court where he went to surrender. The court dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja rejected Hussain's plea saying that the relief sought by him was outside its jurisdiction.
Hussain moved the surrender application before the court saying that he was willing to join the investigation and wanted to surrender in the case.
Advocate Mukesh Kalia, appearing for Hussain, argued before the court that Hussain was facing life threats and was forced to move a surrender plea before the Rouse Avenue court instead of Karkardooma court.
Hussain has been named in an FIR filed by Ankit Sharma's family. It has been registered under Section 302 IPC (punishment for murder).
AAP had suspended Hussain on 27 February from the primary membership of the party till completion of the probe.
(With inputs from PTI.)
