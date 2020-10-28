Delhi Violence: SC Refuses to Cancel Pinjra Tod Activist’s Bail

"We are not inclined to interfere. It is only grant of bail. Dismissed," Justice Ashok Bhushan, who was part of the bench along with Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah, was quoted as saying.

The Delhi Police was represented by Additional Solicitor General of India, SV Raju, who said that Kalita was an influential person and could influence witnesses and tamper evidence, reported LiveLaw.

"It is only a grant of bail. She is not going to run away," Justice Bhushan said, going on to question whether being an influential person can be a reason to deny bail.