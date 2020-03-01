Delhi Violence: Man Saves Muslim Neighbours, Suffers Severe Burns

"He is not in danger but his face has suffered partial burns. He looks somewhat like an acid attack victim but he is very proud of the fact that he could save lives, which are far more precious than anybody's look," he said.

Narrating the ordeal, Sumit Baghel said, "Our neighbours are Muslim. Suddenly we saw flames in the neighbouring house. While we went to terrace to see what exactly had happened, Premkant had already reached their house. He managed to pull five of them out safely but an elderly woman was stuck and her rescue took time and he suffered burns in the process."

"We rushed to pull Premkant out, but had to wait for taking him to hospital as no one offered us a lift and no ambulance could be found," Sumit recounts.

Premkant also suffered severe burns in both hands.