Delhi Vehicles Without HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers to Now Be Fined
Delhiites can be fined ₹10,000, which is compoundable to ₹5,500 under the amended MV Act.
Delhi transport department will start fining vehicles up to Rs 10,000 who do not have their high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers affixed on their vehicles.
Delhiites can be fined ₹10,000, which is compoundable to ₹5,500 under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Registered vehicles of other states are not included in this.
The department has earlier notified Delhiites to get their HSRP and colour-coded stickers affixed. According to reports, the operation will be held in nine of 11 districts currently. One police team has been deployed in each district for action.
However, the vehicles that have applied for HSRP and colour-coded stickers will not be fined for now. The vehicle owner will have to show a receipt/slip of the application that they have applied for.
“General public is hereby informed that the installation of HSRP including the third registration mark (colour-coded sticker) on new and old vehicles in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi is a mandatory requirement... The owners of old/existing vehicles are advised to approach their concerned dealers (of their vehicle’s make) for getting affixed HSRP and or colour coded stickers on their vehicles,” a Delhi transport department notice read.
The notice issued is in line with the order issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) that mandates all vehicles in India sold before 1 April 2019 to have a high-security registration plate and colour-coded stickers.
What is HSRP?
HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.
What Are Colour-Coded Stickers?
The colour-coded or fuel stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type. Those vehicles, which run on petrol and CNG, will have light blue-coloured stickers, while the ones that use diesel will have orange-coloured stickers.
These colour-coded stickers have details like the registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and the engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.
