Third COVID-19 Wave Brought Under Control in Delhi: Kejriwal
The highest single-day spike till date, 8,593 cases, was reported on 11 November.
“We have together brought the third wave of COVID-19 under control in Delhi,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing where he addressed people with the latest figures on the virus.
Delhi recorded 1,333 new COVID-19 cases, at the positivity rate of 1.3 percent, one of the lowest so far, and the active cases in Delhi are down to about 12,000, the CM said. The highest single-day spike till date, 8,593 cases, was reported on 11 November.
“There was a time in November when there were nearly 8,600 cases of COVID-19 in Delhi. But, the people of Delhi came together and fought it. The people of Delhi did not panic, and beds were available. COVID-19 was managed very well in Delhi. The fresh cases count today is 1,133, the official report will soon be out,” the CM told an online briefing. “There was a time in November, where we tested 100 people 15 would test positive. Now when we test 100 people, the positivity rate has fallen down to 1.3 percent,” he added.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.