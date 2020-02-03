Sanitation Worker Dies Due to Lack of Equipment, Another Critical

A 24-year-old sanitation worker died and another suffered from suffocation after they inhaled toxic fumes while cleaning a deep sewer in Shahdara on Sunday, 2 February, police said.

Ravi died in the incident that took place near a BSES office at the CBD ground in Karkardooma, police said. They added that Sanjay (35), who suffered from suffocation, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.