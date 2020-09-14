Delhi Riots: Police Summons Filmmakers Saba Dewan, Rahul Roy

Khalid had been named in several charge sheets and projected as the ‘mastermind’ and ‘conspirator’ of the riots. He came to Delhi from Kolkata back in August when he was summoned by Delhi Police special cell for the first time. During that questioning, his phone had been seized by the police as well.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had added the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to the FIR related to the Northeast Delhi violence, which named Khalid among others. In the FIR, the police had claimed that the communal violence was a “premeditated conspiracy” which was allegedly hatched by Khalid and two others.