Delhi Riots: Accused Shahrukh Pathan Welcomed Amid Cheers During Parole
Shahrukh Pathan is accused of pointing a gun at a policeman on 24 February, the first day of the 2020 Delhi riots.
Shahrukh Pathan, accused of pointing a gun at a policeman during the Delhi riots in 2020, was released on four-hour parole on Monday, 23 May.
Videos circulated on social media show Pathan, who was given parole to meet his ailing father, being welcomed by a street full of men. Sounds of cheering and whistling can be heard from the crowd surrounding Pathan in the clips.
Shahrukh Pathan is accused of pointing a gun at a policeman on 24 February, the first day of the 2020 Delhi riots. He was 24 at the time.
Pathan is charged under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 216 (harbouring an offender), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant in the discharge of their public functions), 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC, read with relevant sections of the Arms Act.
The weapon of offence – a 7.65 mm pistol and two live rounds – were recovered from him by the police .
Communal clashes had taken over northeast Delhi in February 2020. As many as 53 people had been reported dead, hundreds were injured, and property worth crores was destroyed in the violence.
