Delhi Riots: Accused Shahrukh Pathan Welcomed Amid Cheers During Parole

Shahrukh Pathan, accused of pointing a gun at a policeman during the Delhi riots in 2020, was released on four-hour parole on Monday, 23 May.

Videos circulated on social media show Pathan, who was given parole to meet his ailing father, being welcomed by a street full of men. Sounds of cheering and whistling can be heard from the crowd surrounding Pathan in the clips.

Shahrukh Pathan is accused of pointing a gun at a policeman on 24 February, the first day of the 2020 Delhi riots. He was 24 at the time.