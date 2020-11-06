AAP Govt, MHA Clears Trial to Prosecute Umar Khalid Under UAPA

Delhi police on Friday, 6 November, received the prosecution sanction from the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government against Umar Khalid in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, reported PTI.

Delhi police arrested Khalid on 13 September under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Khalid is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

“We have received prosecution sanction against Umar Khalid in connection with a case registered against him under the UAPA. We have received sanctions from both the Delhi government and the Ministry of Home Affairs,” PTI quoted a senior Delhi Police official, as saying.