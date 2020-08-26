Delhi Records Highest Single Day Spike in COVID Cases Over 45 Days

Delhi on Wednesday, 26 August, registered a record spike of 1,693 new coronavirus positive cases, its highest single day jump in past 45 days.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has now reached 1,65,764, including 1,48,897 recovered cases and 12,520 active cases.

According to the Delhi government data, on Wednesday, the national capital recorded 17 deaths, taking the tally to 4,347 deaths.