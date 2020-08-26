Delhi Records Highest Single Day Spike in COVID Cases Over 45 Days
The previous highest-single day spike of 3,947 was recorded on 23 June.
Delhi on Wednesday, 26 August, registered a record spike of 1,693 new coronavirus positive cases, its highest single day jump in past 45 days.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has now reached 1,65,764, including 1,48,897 recovered cases and 12,520 active cases.
According to the Delhi government data, on Wednesday, the national capital recorded 17 deaths, taking the tally to 4,347 deaths.
As per data by the Delhi Government, 1,154 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday. The previous highest-single day spike of 3,947 was recorded on 23 June.
While, the active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 12,520 from 11,998 the previous day, reported PTI.
India’s total COVID-19 count has now climbed to 3,246,929 and has recorded 59,736 deaths, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data.
(With inputs from PTI)
