Why Clear Graffiti After Removing Us? Ask Shaheen Bagh Women
In a video tweeted by Shaheen Bagh’s Twitter page, a woman protester slammed the Delhi Police for clearing the site despite them following all precautionary measures against coronavirus outbreak.
The woman asks, “If they cleared protest site only because of coronavirus threat, why did they remove all the other structures and art installations?”
Two days after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a complete lockdown in view of the pandemic, the Delhi Police on Tuesday, 24 March cleared the protest sites in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia, Hauz Rani, Jaffrabad and Turkman Gate.
However, after clearing the sites, the police along with civic workers were seen removing posters and graffiti in Jamia and Shaheen Bagh.
DCP Southeast RP Meena told The Quint, “After clearing the site, we removed whatever was causing obstruction on the way.”
When The Quint sent him the following picture which clearly shows policemen removing posters from a bus stop in Shaheen Bagh, DCP Meena said, “I will have to check all the photos and videos. I am not aware of this.”
While the Shaheen Bagh matter is still in Supreme Court, the police had been urging the protesters to vacate the area citing coronavirus threat. The protesters had decided to continue the sit-in symbolically with fewer number of women and keeping slippers outside.
The women in Shaheen Bagh continued their sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for 100 days before it was cleared on Tuesday.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)