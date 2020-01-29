Police Release Photos of 70 ‘Involved’ in Violence Near Jamia

Delhi Police on Wednesday, 29 January. released photos of 70 people who were allegedly involved in violence during the anti-CAA protests near Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi last month, officials said.

The university had turned into a battlefield on 15 December last year when police entered the campus and used force against students following a violent protest.

According to the police, two cases were registered in connection with the violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act near the university campus.