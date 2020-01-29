Police Release Photos of 70 ‘Involved’ in Violence Near Jamia
Delhi Police on Wednesday, 29 January. released photos of 70 people who were allegedly involved in violence during the anti-CAA protests near Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi last month, officials said.
The university had turned into a battlefield on 15 December last year when police entered the campus and used force against students following a violent protest.
According to the police, two cases were registered in connection with the violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act near the university campus.
One case was registered at Jamia Nagar police station under IPC sections for rioting, obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions, and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. Another case was registered at New Friends Colony police station under IPC sections for rioting, arson, unlawful assembly and damage to public property.
Both the cases are being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch, the police said, adding that the persons whose photos were released had actively participated in riots and any information about them would be suitably rewarded.