‘Didn’t Fire’: Delhi Police On Jamia Protesters With Bullet Wounds

Sohaib Khan (23) was not part of the protest but was passing by when he was allegedly hit by a pellet gun on his toe, his father Mohammad Arshad claimed. "He underwent surgery last night and was shifted to a ward," Arshad said, adding Sohaib is a 4th-year BTech student at Jamia Hamdard.

The second person is, Ajaz (22), a student who is undergoing treatment at the hospital for "gunshot injury" in the chest which he apparently suffered at the protest site. However, the Delhi Police has maintained that they did not open fire and that its personnel were not carrying firearms during the violent protests on Sunday.

"The nature of injuries being reported could be due to the sharp end of tear gas shells and we are probing the allegations," a senior police officer said.