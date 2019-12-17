‘Didn’t Fire’: Delhi Police On Jamia Protesters With Bullet Wounds
Two men who were allegedly injured in the violence in and around Jamia Millia Islamia are being treated for "gunshot injuries" at the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, sources told news agency PTI on Monday, 16 December. The police however denied any firing and said that it has recovered empty shells at a residential area on 17 December.
Sources told ANI, the news agency, that those who were admitted had come to the hospital on their own.
They also said that the matter is under investigation and action will be taken against whosoever is involved.
On Monday, the police had said that the wounds could be from the sharp end of tear gas shells.
Sohaib Khan (23) was not part of the protest but was passing by when he was allegedly hit by a pellet gun on his toe, his father Mohammad Arshad claimed. "He underwent surgery last night and was shifted to a ward," Arshad said, adding Sohaib is a 4th-year BTech student at Jamia Hamdard.
The second person is, Ajaz (22), a student who is undergoing treatment at the hospital for "gunshot injury" in the chest which he apparently suffered at the protest site. However, the Delhi Police has maintained that they did not open fire and that its personnel were not carrying firearms during the violent protests on Sunday.
"The nature of injuries being reported could be due to the sharp end of tear gas shells and we are probing the allegations," a senior police officer said.