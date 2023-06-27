Delhi Police Arrest 7 in Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery Case

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery in a tunnel in Delhi's Pragati Maidan, the police said on Tuesday, 27 June.

The accused persons had robbed a delivery executive and his associate of around Rs 2 lakh on Saturday, 24 June at gunpoint, when the latter were on their way to Gurugram in a taxi to deliver the cash amount.

A 21 second CCTV footage shows four men on two bikes waylaying a car, with at least one accused brandishing a firearm, while the other opens the door of the car and takes off with a bag.