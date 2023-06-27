Delhi Police Arrest 7 in Pragati Maidan Tunnel Robbery Case

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery in a tunnel in Delhi's Pragati Maidan, the police said on Tuesday, 27 June.
The accused persons had robbed a delivery executive and his associate of around Rs 2 lakh on Saturday, 24 June at gunpoint, when the latter were on their way to Gurugram in a taxi to deliver the cash amount.
A 21 second CCTV footage shows four men on two bikes waylaying a car, with at least one accused brandishing a firearm, while the other opens the door of the car and takes off with a bag.
The names of the arrested persons are Usman, Irfan, Anuj Mishra, Kuldeep, Sumit, Pradeep and Bala, the Delhi Police said, adding that Usman was the main conspirator behind the robbery.
Further, the police recovered two motorcycles with fake number plates, around Rs 5 lakh, and one pistol with live cartridges from the perpetrators.
"The accused were in the process of escaping to far-flung places after switching off their phones," Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav said, as per a press release of the Delhi Police.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)