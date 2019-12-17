Outsiders Among You Are Pelting Stones: Cops at Jamia Unrest
A Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police can be seen appealing to protesters outside Jamia Millia Islamia university in a video that surfaced on 17 December, two days after the violence broke out. The video was released by news agency ANI attributing the source to Delhi Police.
He can be seen making appeals to the protestors to stop pelting stones at cops. The policeman can be heard saying that there are 'outsiders' along with the protesters and that the cops intended to protect the students.
He can also be heard saying that stone pelting would bring "disrepute" to Jamia and pleaded with university representatives to speak to cops.
On 16 December Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer MS Randhawa had said the police used "maximum restraint, minimum force" despite being "provoked" by protesters and did not carry any firearms.
