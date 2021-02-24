5 States’ Travellers to Delhi to Carry -Ve COVID Report From Fri
An order to this effect is expected to be issued by the Delhi government later on Wednesday.
Those travelling from the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab to Delhi will be required to have a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19, with effect from Friday to 15 March, reports said on Wednesday, 24 February.
This will apply to those travelling from these states via public transport, including flights, trains, and buses. An order to this effect is expected to be issued by the Delhi government later on Wednesday.
The development comes amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few days in several states. Maharashtra and and Kerala have especially been reporting high number of daily cases in the past few days.
The Delhi government took this decision because in the past week, 86 percent of the new virus cases have emerged from these states, reported NDTV, quoting sources.
Officers in these states will be asked to verify COVID negative reports from tests taken up to 72 hours before the journey before allowing passengers to leave for Delhi, the report further mentioned.
Passengers travelling by car have been exempted from this rule.
On Tuesday, 23 February, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of 5,210 new cases, followed by Kerala (2,212) and Tamil Nadu (449). Maharashtra reported 18 deaths, followed by Kerala with 16 and Punjab with 15, said the health ministry.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.