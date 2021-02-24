5 States’ Travellers to Delhi to Carry -Ve COVID Report From Fri

The development comes amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few days in several states. Maharashtra and and Kerala have especially been reporting high number of daily cases in the past few days.

The Delhi government took this decision because in the past week, 86 percent of the new virus cases have emerged from these states, reported NDTV, quoting sources.

Officers in these states will be asked to verify COVID negative reports from tests taken up to 72 hours before the journey before allowing passengers to leave for Delhi, the report further mentioned.