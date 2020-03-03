Delhi-NCR Schools May Declare Holidays Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Another school in Dwarka sent an advisory to parents saying, "Please do not make the children wear masks if they are well as it causes more bacteria to be trapped near the mouth area and chances of infection because they tend to touch it often. If they have a cold, it is recommended they wear a mask and stay at home”.

Schools are also organising sessions for children to brief them about the symptoms of COVID-19 as well as precautionary measures.

"For now we are organising sensitisation sessions for children. We might declare holiday if need arises," said the principal of a school in Mayur Vihar, who did not wish to be identified.