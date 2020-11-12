Air Quality in Delhi at 384, Expected to Worsen in NCR Over Diwali

The air quality in the national capital on Thursday, 12 November, was recorded at 384, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 277 and Gurugram is 283.

With the spike in air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Central Pollution Control Board on Wednesday ordered closing of hot mix plants and stone crushers till 17 November and also asked Punjab and Haryana to take stringent action to curb stubble burning.

On Tuesday, the newly-formed Commission on Air Quality Management decided that in view of deteriorating air quality in the NCR region, there is a need to invoke the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and entrusted the task of operationalising and monitoring the CPCB till a mechanism is set up by the Commission.