Air Quality in Delhi at 384, Expected to Worsen in NCR Over Diwali

With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

Vehicles ply amid low visibility due to smog in New Delhi onTuesday, 10 November.
The air quality in the national capital on Thursday, 12 November, was recorded at 384, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 277 and Gurugram is 283.

With the spike in air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Central Pollution Control Board on Wednesday ordered closing of hot mix plants and stone crushers till 17 November and also asked Punjab and Haryana to take stringent action to curb stubble burning.

On Tuesday, the newly-formed Commission on Air Quality Management decided that in view of deteriorating air quality in the NCR region, there is a need to invoke the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and entrusted the task of operationalising and monitoring the CPCB till a mechanism is set up by the Commission.

Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 12 November

Delhi NCR RegionAQI Level PM 2.5 Pollutant LevelPM 10 Pollutant Level
Alipur292292200
Anand VIhar384373384
Aya Nagar237237157
Bawana361348361
CRPI Mathura Road293284293
DTU326326233
Dwarka-Sector 8304304285
IGI Airport249-249
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden282282282
Jahangirpuri374374361
Jawharlal Nehru Stadium286286239
Lodhi Road182182163
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium267267204
Mandir Marg311311424
Mundka390373390
NSIT Dwarka293293348
Najafgarh289289231
Narela340328340
Nehru Nagar329329288
North Campus277277237
Okhla Phase-2335305335
Patparganj337332337
Punjabi Bagh377377373
Pusa256256216
RK Puram 324324241
Rohini397380397
Shadipur391311391
Sirifort302302279
Sonia Vihar364364345
Sri Aurobindo Marg265265147
Vivek Vihar348348337
Wazipur396312396

How is Air Quality Index Categorised?

There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

