Air Quality in Delhi at 384, Expected to Worsen in NCR Over Diwali
With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.
The air quality in the national capital on Thursday, 12 November, was recorded at 384, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.
According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 277 and Gurugram is 283.
With the spike in air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Central Pollution Control Board on Wednesday ordered closing of hot mix plants and stone crushers till 17 November and also asked Punjab and Haryana to take stringent action to curb stubble burning.
On Tuesday, the newly-formed Commission on Air Quality Management decided that in view of deteriorating air quality in the NCR region, there is a need to invoke the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and entrusted the task of operationalising and monitoring the CPCB till a mechanism is set up by the Commission.
Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 12 November
|Delhi NCR Region
|AQI Level
|PM 2.5 Pollutant Level
|PM 10 Pollutant Level
|Alipur
|292
|292
|200
|Anand VIhar
|384
|373
|384
|Aya Nagar
|237
|237
|157
|Bawana
|361
|348
|361
|CRPI Mathura Road
|293
|284
|293
|DTU
|326
|326
|233
|Dwarka-Sector 8
|304
|304
|285
|IGI Airport
|249
|-
|249
|IHBAS, Dilshad Garden
|282
|282
|282
|Jahangirpuri
|374
|374
|361
|Jawharlal Nehru Stadium
|286
|286
|239
|Lodhi Road
|182
|182
|163
|Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
|267
|267
|204
|Mandir Marg
|311
|311
|424
|Mundka
|390
|373
|390
|NSIT Dwarka
|293
|293
|348
|Najafgarh
|289
|289
|231
|Narela
|340
|328
|340
|Nehru Nagar
|329
|329
|288
|North Campus
|277
|277
|237
|Okhla Phase-2
|335
|305
|335
|Patparganj
|337
|332
|337
|Punjabi Bagh
|377
|377
|373
|Pusa
|256
|256
|216
|RK Puram
|324
|324
|241
|Rohini
|397
|380
|397
|Shadipur
|391
|311
|391
|Sirifort
|302
|302
|279
|Sonia Vihar
|364
|364
|345
|Sri Aurobindo Marg
|265
|265
|147
|Vivek Vihar
|348
|348
|337
|Wazipur
|396
|312
|396
How is Air Quality Index Categorised?
There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).
