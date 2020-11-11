Air Quality in Delhi at 304, Expected to Worsen in NCR
With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.
The air quality in the national capital on Wednesday, 11 November, was recorded at 304, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board. With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.
According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 377 and Gurugram is 380.
Along with bad air, there's bad news for residents of Delhi-NCR, the Ministry of Earth Sciences informed that overall AQI in the region has deteriorated to 'severe' category on Saturday, and there is “no quick recovery” in sight unless “a drastic reduction of stubble fire counts takes place”.
The health officials in Delhi-NCR have claimed that due to worsening air quality, the number of patients with eye infections and other ailments have increased.
Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 11 November
|Delhi NCR Region
|AQI Level
|PM 2.5 Pollutant Level
|PM 10 Pollutant Level
|Alipur
|375
|375
|275
|Anand VIhar
|403
|403
|393
|Aya Nagar
|403
|403
|94
|Bawana
|470
|470
|458
|CRPI Mathura Road
|361
|361
|355
|DTU
|451
|451
|399
|Dwarka-Sector 8
|376
|376
|287
|IGI Airport
|336
|336
|220
|IHBAS, Dilshad Garden
|345
|345
|317
|Jahangirpuri
|439
|439
|428
|Jawharlal Nehru Stadium
|352
|352
|286
|Lodhi Road
|260
|260
|203
|Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
|303
|221
|107
|Mandir Marg
|350
|350
|248
|Mundka
|484
|484
|-
|NSIT Dwarka
|377
|361
|377
|Najafgarh
|398
|398
|341
|Narela
|403
|403
|382
|Nehru Nagar
|384
|384
|357
|North Campus
|379
|379
|351
|Okhla Phase-2
|359
|359
|354
|Patparganj
|378
|378
|359
|Punjabi Bagh
|455
|455
|421
|Pusa
|310
|310
|225
|RK Puram
|374
|374
|266
|Rohini
|469
|469
|468
|Shadipur
|432
|376
|432
|Sirifort
|340
|340
|259
|Sonia Vihar
|423
|432
|382
|Sri Aurobindo Marg
|332
|332
|215
|Vivek Vihar
|406
|406
|396
|Wazipur
|461
|394
|461
How Is Air Quality Index Categorised?
There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).
