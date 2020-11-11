Air Quality in Delhi at 304, Expected to Worsen in NCR 

With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

The air quality in the national capital on Wednesday, 11 November, was recorded at 304, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board. With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 377 and Gurugram is 380.

Along with bad air, there's bad news for residents of Delhi-NCR, the Ministry of Earth Sciences informed that overall AQI in the region has deteriorated to 'severe' category on Saturday, and there is “no quick recovery” in sight unless “a drastic reduction of stubble fire counts takes place”.

The health officials in Delhi-NCR have claimed that due to worsening air quality, the number of patients with eye infections and other ailments have increased.

Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 11 November

Delhi NCR RegionAQI Level PM 2.5 Pollutant LevelPM 10 Pollutant Level
Alipur375375275
Anand VIhar403403393
Aya Nagar40340394
Bawana470470458
CRPI Mathura Road361361355
DTU451451399
Dwarka-Sector 8376376287
IGI Airport336336220
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden345345317
Jahangirpuri439439428
Jawharlal Nehru Stadium352352286
Lodhi Road260260203
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium303221107
Mandir Marg350350248
Mundka484484-
NSIT Dwarka377361377
Najafgarh398398341
Narela403403382
Nehru Nagar384384357
North Campus379379351
Okhla Phase-2359359354
Patparganj378378359
Punjabi Bagh455455421
Pusa310310225
RK Puram 374374266
Rohini469469468
Shadipur432376432
Sirifort340340259
Sonia Vihar423432382
Sri Aurobindo Marg332332215
Vivek Vihar406406396
Wazipur461394461

How Is Air Quality Index Categorised?

There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

