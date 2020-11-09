Delhi-NCR Air Quality 9 Nov: Delhi AQI 447, Noida 482, Ggn 500
With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.
The national capital’s air quality on Monday, 9 November, was recorded at 447, according to data by Central Pollution Control Board. With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.
According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 482 and Gurugram is 500.
Along with bad air, there's bad news for residents of Delhi-NCR, the Ministry of Earth Sciences informed that overall AQI in the region has deteriorated to 'severe' category on Saturday and there is “no quick recovery” in sight unless “a drastic reduction of stubble fire counts takes place”.
The health officials in Delhi-NCR have claimed that due to worsening air quality, the number of patients with eye infections and other ailments have increased.
Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 9 November
|Delhi NCR Region
|AQI Level
|PM 2.5 Pollutant Level
|PM 10 Pollutant Level
|Alipur
|489
|489
|478
|Anand VIhar
|462
|462
|462
|Aya Nagar
|485
|485
|444
|Bawana
|488
|488
|481
|CRPI Mathura Road
|464
|460
|464
|DTU
|475
|475
|438
|Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range
|459
|-
|459
|Dwarka-Sector 8
|494
|494
|494
|IGI Airport
|481
|481
|438
|IHBAS, Dilshad Garden
|471
|452
|471
|ITO Delhi
|476
|476
|442
|Jahangirpuri
|490
|490
|483
|Jawharlal Nehru Stadium
|453
|453
|419
|Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
|456
|456
|403
|Mandir Marg
|456
|456
|403
|Mundka
|485
|485
|477
|NSIT Dwarka
|482
|229
|482
|Najafgarh
|483
|483
|416
|Narela
|484
|484
|471
|Nehru Nagar
|477
|477
|451
|North Campus
|482
|229
|482
|Okhla Phase-2
|475
|475
|473
|Patparganj
|488
|488
|465
|Punjabi Bagh
|471
|471
|-
|Pusa
|440
|440
|429
|Pusa-IMD
|448
|448
|406
|RK Puram
|474
|474
|443
|Rohini
|474
|474
|469
|Shadipur
|460
|393
|460
|Sirifort
|453
|453
|428
|Sonia Vihar
|483
|483
|472
|Sri Aurobindo Marg
|458
|458
|371
|Vivek Vihar
|486
|486
|480
|Wazipur
|480
|431
|480
How is Air Quality Index Categorised?
There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).
(With inputs from IANS)
