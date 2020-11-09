Delhi-NCR Air Quality 9 Nov: Delhi AQI 447, Noida 482, Ggn 500

The national capital’s air quality on Monday, 9 November, was recorded at 447, according to data by Central Pollution Control Board. With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 482 and Gurugram is 500.

Along with bad air, there's bad news for residents of Delhi-NCR, the Ministry of Earth Sciences informed that overall AQI in the region has deteriorated to 'severe' category on Saturday and there is “no quick recovery” in sight unless “a drastic reduction of stubble fire counts takes place”.

The health officials in Delhi-NCR have claimed that due to worsening air quality, the number of patients with eye infections and other ailments have increased.