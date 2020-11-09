Delhi-NCR Air Quality 9 Nov: Delhi AQI 447, Noida 482, Ggn 500

With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
Vehicles ply on a street, amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi, Sunday, 8 November 2020. Representational image only.
i

The national capital’s air quality on Monday, 9 November, was recorded at 447, according to data by Central Pollution Control Board. With increased stubble burning in Punjab and nearby regions, the air quality is expected to deteriorate further.

According to the Central Board, the air quality in Noida is 482 and Gurugram is 500.

Along with bad air, there's bad news for residents of Delhi-NCR, the Ministry of Earth Sciences informed that overall AQI in the region has deteriorated to 'severe' category on Saturday and there is “no quick recovery” in sight unless “a drastic reduction of stubble fire counts takes place”.

The health officials in Delhi-NCR have claimed that due to worsening air quality, the number of patients with eye infections and other ailments have increased.

Delhi NCR Region Air Quality Index on 9 November

Delhi NCR RegionAQI Level PM 2.5 Pollutant LevelPM 10 Pollutant Level
Alipur489489478
Anand VIhar462462462
Aya Nagar485485444
Bawana488488481
CRPI Mathura Road464460464
DTU475475438
Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range459-459
Dwarka-Sector 8494494494
IGI Airport481481438
IHBAS, Dilshad Garden471452471
ITO Delhi476476442
Jahangirpuri490490483
Jawharlal Nehru Stadium453453419
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium456456403
Mandir Marg456456403
Mundka485485477
NSIT Dwarka482229482
Najafgarh483483416
Narela484484471
Nehru Nagar477477451
North Campus482229482
Okhla Phase-2475475473
Patparganj488488465
Punjabi Bagh471471-
Pusa440440429
Pusa-IMD448448406
RK Puram 474474443
Rohini474474469
Shadipur460393460
Sirifort453453428
Sonia Vihar483483472
Sri Aurobindo Marg458458371
Vivek Vihar486486480
Wazipur480431480

How is Air Quality Index Categorised?

There are six AQI (Air Quality Index) categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. Each of these categories is decided based on ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints).

(With inputs from IANS)

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!