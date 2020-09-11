Delhi Metro To Run As Per Pre-COVID Timings From 12 Sept: DMRC
The services will also begin at 6:00 am on Sunday, 13 September, coinciding with NEET exams 2020.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday, 11 September, announced that starting 12 September, the metro trains will operate from 6:00 am in the morning, reported LiveMint.
The services will also begin at 6:00 am on Sunday, 13 September. This is the first Sunday after the Delhi Metro resumed operations and coincides with NEET 2020 exam.
Since it resumed services on 7 September, the metro trains were operational only from 8:00 am, as a part of graded reopening.
From 20 September, however, the metro will again be operational only from 8:00 am on Sundays.
The Ministry of Home Affairs, as a part of Unlock 4 guidelines, allowed the Delhi Metro to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the DMRC had said it would be done in three stages from 7-12 September.
Thus, all lines of the Delhi Metro covering 349 km and 253 metro stations will be fully operational once again from 12 September.
(With inputs from LiveMint)
