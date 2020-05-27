The fourth phase of the lockdown is almost at its end and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to resume service once again as it awaits final orders from the authorities.According to an NDTV report, the ground staff and personnel on duty were briefed by their respective team leaders on the safety precautions that need to be taken once the public starts using public transport.The Delhi Metro shut operations on 22 March when the first lockdown was announced.The DMRC senior staff have been coming to work when the lockdown norms were eased about a week ago. The train operators and sanitation workers have also been informed on how they are supposed to proceed with operations keeping in mind the sensitive situation at hand.As far as preparations go, the Delhi Metro has set up thermal scanners and also pasted stickers on the platform floors that read ‘Ensure Social Distancing’’ and also on the seats inside the metro to ensure that people follow social distancing while they are travelling.The report also mentions that automatic hand sanitiser dispensers are being placed at the entry gates and where people are frisked by the metro security.All the precautions and preparations are in place as the DMRC is awaiting final orders from the government to resume service.The DMRC has also said that face masks will be mandatory for all passengers although they were hush-hush when asked whether the Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory or not.On a regular workday, the average ridership of the Delhi Metro is 26 lakh people approximately as it can carry 300 passengers in one train.This number is likely to reduce as social distancing will be in effect. We still have to wait and see how the DMRC will put a cap on the number of passengers per journey.Currently, people found spitting at the metro stations attract a fine of Rs 200, however, as per the report, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued new directives that makes spitting “punishable with a fine”.Following this order, all civic bodies in Delhi are to impose a Rs 1,000 fine on anyone found spitting in public.