The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is preparing to restore services in a limited manner during the fourth phase of the lockdown say reports. The Times of India reported that if the Centre accepts Delhi government's recommendation, the services may resume from Monday.According to the report, the Kejriwal government's proposal is not to open the metro services to the general public, but to open it for government employees and those involved in essential services. This decision will be reviewed after a week, to see if general public can be allowed.According to a report in The Hindustan Times, DMRC is in the process of finalising protocols for passenger movement at its stations and inside its trains. DMRC has proposed to do away with the token to avoid the spread of coronavirus.The other recommendations so far include complete cashless transactions, earmarking designated spots for passengers to stand while waiting for trains or at ticketing counters, use of face masks and Aarogya Setu mobile application and separate entry and exit points to the station premises.While DMRC has started preparations for restarting the services, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the decision to restart the trains will be of the Centre.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had announced that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended to a fourth phase with "totally different" rules, which will be announced before the current one expires on 17 May.According to ANI, Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, DMRC had on Wednesday said that all systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock, tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for our commuters.